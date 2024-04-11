Man Finds Out Wife Cheated, Demands Kids Take DNA Tests Before He’ll Pay For College
A user recently took to Reddit looking for advice after his dad dropped a bombshell on their family after finding out their mom was not faithful to him.
This story has a lot of layers to it so let's get into it.
Mom Cheated
The story begins with the dad discovering that his wife had cheated on him.
The children think that the affair happened when she was a stay-at-home mother, but they were not told who she cheated with.
Getting A Divorce
When the dad found this out, he decided that they would be getting a divorce.
This act that his wife committed years ago was going to be the end of their marriage.
The Couple Has Three Kids
Together the couple has three kids—a daughter and two sons.
Since the cheating happened while she was a stay-at-home mom, the dad was not sure if his kids were biologically his.
Asking For DNA Tests
The dad wanted all of the kids to take DNA tests to prove that they were his children.
If they didn't, he said he would not be paying their college tuition.
Daughter Went First
The daughter was first to take the test as she looked the most like the father and was most likely conceived pre-cheating.
She was also already in college and needed the money and was relying on her dad.
Daughter Was His
The daughter's DNA paternity test came back positive, she was his biological daughter.
This meant that he would continue to pay for her college tuition. This would be a big help for her and was a relief.
One Son Was Stressed
One of the sons was terrified and did not want to take the test.
He looked the least like the father and had been told over the years that he did not look like the rest of his family.
Was Counting On The Money
Another layer to his stress was the fact that he was starting college in the fall.
He was counting on his dad to pay for schooling and that would not have been an issue if not for the paternity test request.
Wouldn't Have Access To The Funds
The money was not in a college fund, but was in investments.
This also complicated things as he did not think that the investments would be going to his mom in the divorce.
Picked An Expensive School
When he was picking a school to go to, he ended up picking a rather expensive school.
He was not too worried as his dad was going to be paying for it. If his mom said she would pay for it, he didn't think that she could afford it.
Angry At Mom
The son was very angry at his mom for having cheated on his dad all those years ago.
He was also angry because it was because of her actions that he was now in this difficult situation.
Stressed By The Situation
The situation left the son very stressed and upset at his mom for putting his dad in this position so he stopped talking to her.
He told his dad he wasn't going to take the test which his dad agreed with but said that he'd assume he wasn't his son.
Decided To Take The Test
After taking some time to think things over, the son ultimately decided that he would go through with it and take the test.
He didn't feel that it mattered but wanted to know for himself if the father he'd known was biologically his or not.
Never Know For Sure
He never updated the post to share the results of his test so we will never know the final ending.
Reddit sympathized with the son, and while he didn't provide an update, Redditors banded together to offer words of comfort during a stressful time for the son.