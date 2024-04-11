Archaeologists Unearth Remarkable Lost Underwater Civilization Using Magnetic Field Technology

Mason Zimmer | April 11, 2024 8:09 pm

The more that time passes since the heyday of an ancient civilization, the more mysterious that civilization becomes. And while it's the life's work of archaeologists to unravel those mysteries, the ravages of time have a way of making that difficult. After all, archaeologists can only find the artifacts that managed to survive thousands of years of unpredictable natural processes. Nature has a way of destroying evidence.

This makes it especially exciting when an ancient civilization is discovered underwater, as finding ruins in the world's vast bodies of water is very much akin to finding a needle in a haystack. And that goes double when that discovery fundamentally changes people's understanding of the ancient world.

The mystique of Atlantis

Legendary island of Atlantis.
Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images
Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images

Although the lost city of Atlantis described by Plato only seems to exist in legends, that hasn't stopped people from holding out hope of its existence.

For many, the idea that an ancient civilization could still be thriving under the known world is an attractive proposition that inspires endless curiosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality of underwater discoveries

ADVERTISEMENT
underwater statue from ancient Roman city
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But while that thought remains attractive thousands of years after Plato's writings, it actually isn't unheard of for archaeologists to find deep-sea evidence of lost communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

As is the case for this ancient Roman statue, these lost cities once stood on land but found themselves submerged amid changes in sea level and other natural forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

One big discovery is even older

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Atlantis themed hotel
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD/Wikimedia Commons
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD/Wikimedia Commons
ADVERTISEMENT

But while it doesn't evoke the kind of sophisticated wonder that imaginings of Atlantis tend to suggest, one lost ancient civilization has been the subject of great archaeological interest in recent decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that's partially because its existence fundamentally changes humanity's understanding of ancient Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Doggerland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
map of ancient doggerland
Max Naylor/Wikimedia Commons
Max Naylor/Wikimedia Commons
ADVERTISEMENT

According to National Geographic, the British Isles have only been islands for the last 6,000 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, they were connected to the rest of Europe by an area known as Doggerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just a land bridge

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
map of doggerland
Francis Lima/Wikimedia Commons
Francis Lima/Wikimedia Commons
ADVERTISEMENT

And while the existence of this region explains how early humans were able to spread throughout Europe without having to deal with the North Sea, Doggerland was far more than a land bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

For humanity's earliest relatives, it was a paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT

An oasis in a hard time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Painting depicting Mammoths roaming the earth during the early ice age
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

National Geographic reported that at the tail end of the last Ice Age, Doggerland was a lush region filled with rolling hills, densely wooded valleys, wetlands, and swamps.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, it was able to support a society of hunter-gatherers when much of the world at the time wasn't.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name is much newer than the place

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
map of Europe with red area demarcating Doggerbank
NASA/Wikimedia Commons
NASA/Wikimedia Commons
ADVERTISEMENT

As disappointing as it may be to hear, this ancient area wasn't called Doggerland because it featured an abundance of dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, The Guardian reported the name is based on a stretch of seabed known as the Dogger Bank that would have been part of the area. The bank is named for the "dogger" fishing boats that sailed the area during the 17th Century.

ADVERTISEMENT

So many generations of hunter-gatherers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
SPAIN-ARCHAEOLOGY-HISTORY-ATAPUERCA
CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images
CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Guardian, Doggerland stood for long enough that not only were early humans able to forage there, but so too were the beings that predated them.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that's not limited to Neanderthals, as even the common ancestor humanity shares with them — known as Homo antecessor — had a chance to wander those ancient lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bountiful place

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Neandertal-Museum in Mettmann
Roland Scheidemann/picture alliance via Getty Images
Roland Scheidemann/picture alliance via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of Doggerland migrated in pursuit of animals to hunt and fish to catch, but they also foraged for local plant-based food sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hazelnuts and berries were notable examples of what one could expect to find in Doggerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doggerland leaves traces of itself millennia later

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
mammoth skull from doggerland
Ogmios/Wikimedia Commons
Ogmios/Wikimedia Commons
ADVERTISEMENT

Since Doggerland once connected the United Kingdom to the Netherlands (among other nations), artifacts dating back thousands of years have occasionally washed up on Dutch beaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while employees of the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden often assist in analyzing these artifacts, The Guardian reported that it's not often archaeologists who find them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The help of citizen scientists

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Presentation Of Newly-Discovered Neanderthal Man Fossilized Bones. On March 20th, 1999. In Mettmann, Germany
Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Guardian, the museum has about 200 artifacts that originated from Doggerland. And while they largely consist of the fossils of hunted animals like mammoths, deer, and hyenas, there's also a fragment of a young male Neanderthal among them.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as the museum's assistant curator — Dr. Sasja van der Vaart-Verschoof — said, "We have a wonderful community of amateur archaeologists who almost daily walk these beaches and look for the fossils and artifacts."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another watershed change in the world's history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Urzeitmenschen - Neanderthaler
Frank Mächler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Frank Mächler/picture alliance via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But one of the most important discoveries to come from Doggerland wasn't a fossil at all. Instead, it's a flint tool dating back about 50,000 years that was made from the pitch of a birch tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this tool so important is the fact that it demonstrates the Neanderthals weren't quite as primitive as humanity once thought. As The Guardian put it, they were "capable of precise and complex multi-staged tasks."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing lasts forever

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Prehistoric Animals Of The Lias Group
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

While it existed above the surface, the abundance of natural resources on Doggerland made it no less than the heart of Europe for its many generations of inhabitants.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as the Ice Age drew to a close, this vast region slowly started to vanish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of an Ice Age ending

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Seals (sea dogs) in front of the East Frisian island Norderney, North-Sea.
Dagmar Scherf/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Dagmar Scherf/ullstein bild via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Although Doggerland was a key refuge during the latter portions of the Ice Age, it was also destroyed by the very processes that drew the harsh period to a close.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to National Geographic, most of Doggerland slowly submerged over the course of a millennium due to the melting of glaciers and ice sheets, which caused sea levels to rise three to six feet per century.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was slow, but it added up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Moon Jellyfish, Aurelia aurita, Germany, North Sea
Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Although this process sounded slow and incremental, it was fast enough to fundamentally change the landscape of Doggerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, it only took 1,000 years for Doggerland to flood to the extent that it transformed from a consistent landmass to an archipelago of islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accelerated by catastrophe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CURL OF BREAKING OCEAN WAVE
Camerique/ClassicStock/Getty Images
Camerique/ClassicStock/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But while this trend was always going to mean the end of Doggerland, its remnants were almost completely destroyed after an underwater landslide off the coast of Norway triggered a devastating tsunami.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Vincent Gaffney — an archaeologist from the University of Bradford — said, "If you were standing on the shoreline on that day, 8,200 years ago, there is no doubt it would have been a bad day for you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Doggerland's last legs

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Flood hits villages in Ukraine's Kherson
Svitlana Horieva/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Svitlana Horieva/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But while this tsunami was long understood to have doomed Doggerland to its watery fate, a 2020 study in the Antiquity journal found that the archipelago stayed above the surface until about 7,000 years ago. That was all the time the fallout from the Ice Age ending needed to finish the job and completely submerge Doggerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaffney said, "Ultimately, it was climate change that killed Doggerland."

ADVERTISEMENT

Even this ending changed the world forever

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Mosaic, Carts pulled by mules with travellers, Cisarii. c1st Century AD
Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images
Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the richness of what was left of Doggerland served as an ideal staging ground for some of the world's first farmers during the Neolithic period.

ADVERTISEMENT

And since both the hunter-gatherers and the early farmers would have to relocate from Doggerland as it shrank and sunk, they would have resettled in Britain and the Netherlands. As such, 6,000 years of European agriculture can be traced back to the doomed civilization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modeling the civilization that was

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Finger Pointing to Earthquake Reading on Seismograph
Bettmann/Getty Images
Bettmann/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But while archaeologists studying Doggerland have had a wealth of community-sourced artifacts to work with, more recent opportunities have given scientists an idea of what the landscape physically looked like.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to National Geographic, British and Dutch researchers were able to map 18,000 square miles of pre-flooding Doggerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unlikely source

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Equinor ASA's Johan Sverdrup Oil Platform
Carina Johansen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Carina Johansen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

These modeling efforts required a wealth of seismic data from widespread surveys of the area, but paleontologists and archaeologists were able to obtain sufficient from an unexpected source.

ADVERTISEMENT

As National Geographic reported, oil companies had to conduct the required thorough surveys to drill in the North Sea effectively. They then made their data available to researchers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new technique

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Space scientist Kayal
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images
Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the artifacts acquired by citizens combing the beaches and the modeling afforded by this seismic data, researchers are also searching for any remnants of Doggerland's former residents that still exist under the North Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as The Jerusalem Post reported, they're using magnetometry to do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is magnetometry?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Investigation Of Al Musayyib Mass Grave
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Magnetometry involves using ground-penetrating radar systems like this to measure the magnetic fields in a given area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the relevant data is gathered, researchers then peruse that data for any anomalies. The hope is that those anomalies will tell them where they can find possible mortal remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unorthodox technique

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Investigation Of Al Musayyib Mass Grave
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

As The Jerusalem Post reported, magnetometry is typically used by archaeologists who work on land, as demonstrated by this research team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the current work involving Doggerland won't be the first time scientists have attempted this technique with an undersea landscape, it marks one of only a few times magnetometry has been used this way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most practical solution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Academics dive to research the ecological status of seagrass beds in the Aegean Sea
Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Since this research covers ground that once made up a significant portion of the North Sea, it would be impractical, if not impossible, to fully comb the area with divers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, the magnetic field analysis would serve as a way to uncover the same potential leads for remains and artifacts that would otherwise require this hands-on approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Time is also a factor

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hatay's Grand Cave, explored 5 years ago, resists after Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes
Tahsin Ceylan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tahsin Ceylan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Magnetometry is also one of the more time-efficient techniques researchers could use to uncover the data they need, as there's a relatively short window of time for these scientists to work in.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's why archaeologists from the University of Bradford are teaming up with climate scientists and engineers to examine what remains of Doggerland while they can.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's the rush?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
World's First 16-megawatt Offshore Wind Turbine Project Under Construction
Lyu Ming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Lyu Ming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Jerusalem Post, other energy companies are planning to construct offshore wind farms in the North Sea. This initiative is part of the British government's efforts to expand wind power and meet its pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these wind farms would also leave significant portions of the North Sea inaccessible to the team investigating Doggerland's final resting place.

ADVERTISEMENT

What they're hoping to find

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CANADA-FRANCE-SCIENCE-EXPLORATION-NORTH POLE
STEPHANE NICOLOPOULOS/AFP via Getty Images
STEPHANE NICOLOPOULOS/AFP via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Ph.D. student Ben Urmston explained what would tip the research team off to the possibility they've hit paydirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "Small changes in the magnetic field can indicate changes in the landscape. Such as peat-forming areas and sediments, or where erosion has occurred, for example, in river channels."

ADVERTISEMENT

The big hope

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Natural History Museum In London
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

After enough of these landscape changes are identified, Urmston is holding out for the possibility that they'll reveal how the land was used when Doggerland was inhabited.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he said, "As the area we are studying used to be above sea level, there's a small chance this analysis could even reveal evidence for hunter-gatherer activity. That would be the pinnacle."

ADVERTISEMENT

A little ancient garbology

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
NETHERLANDS-SCIENCE-HUMAN-NEANDERTHAL-MUSEUM
BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Another feature Urmston is on the lookout for is something the hunter-gatherers who roamed Doggerland may not have taken a second glance at. But to an archaeologist, it might as well be gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Urmston's words, "We might also discover the presence of middens, which are rubbish dumps that consist of animal bone, mollusk shells, and other biological material, that can tell us a lot about how people lived."

ADVERTISEMENT

A cautionary tale

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CHINA-TIBET-MOUNT QOMOLANGMA-RONGBUK GLACIER (CN)
Jigme Dorje/Xinhua via Getty Images
Jigme Dorje/Xinhua via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But regardless of what Urmston and other researchers turn up as they examine Doggerland from every angle, the ancient civilization that once stood in its place is a sobering reminder of how destructive climate change can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, rising sea levels were the main factor that turned the heart of Europe into a forgotten, submerged ruin.