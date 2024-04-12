Ladies, Start Your Engines: Facts About The Gals From ‘All Girls Garage’

Since 2012, the women of All Girls Garage have shown what it takes to run an all-female garage. These ladies are more than car enthusiasts, though. One studied pre-law, while another was a professional dancer.

Start your engines! Keep reading to learn some facts about the former and current stars from All Girls Garage.

Cristy Started Broadcasting With The Detroit Red Wings

Former All Girls Garage cast member Cristy Lee is a natural in front of the camera. But her career in broadcasting didn't start in the field. Beginning her career as a DJ at a radio station, Cristy soon found a love for broadcasting.

Not long after that, she landed her first in-field broadcasting job as a hostess for the NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Double majoring in pre-law and women's studies, Sarah "Bogi" Lateneir has always been adamant about doing her part when it comes to woman empowerment. That especially rings true in her male-dominated career as a mechanic and garage owner. That's why she offers basic auto repair classes for women at her repair garage in Phoenix, Arizona.

Before landing her hosting job on All Girls Garage, Cristy Lee made her way around the career circuit. In fact, she held a slew of different jobs before landing on being in front of the camera. Thinking she'd put her years of dance training to good use, Cristy auditioned for the Detroit Pistons dance team in 2006. She wound up making the team!

Before landing a cast spot on All Girls Garage, Rachel De Barros showed off her love for cars and mechanics on her blog, gearheaddiva.com. The site became widely popular, especially among female gearheads. In fact, it was Rachel's charisma and popularity the led Bogi and Cristy to her site. It's how they wound up recruiting her for the show!

From 2012 to 2014, Jessi Combs was one of the co-hosts on All Girls Garage. But she was more than a lady who knew her way around a car. Combs was a professional racer and set the land speed class record in 2013, 2016 and 2019. She was known as the "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels." Sadly, Combs passed away in 2019.

The ladies of the All Girls Garage are car lovers, But Bogi Lateiner might trump all of them, as she is seen as a bit of a hoarder. No matter the price, if Bogi sees a car she likes, she's going to do everything in her power to purchase it. She still has her first-ever car, a 1974 Volkswagen Bug!

Cristy Lee was once dabbling in real estate. In the early 2000s, she left her hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida, traveling to Detroit, Michigan, to try her hand in real estate. While Detroit isn't necessarily everyone's cup of tea, Lee actually found success as an agent there, until the financial crisis in 2008.

While all the ladies in All Girls Garage are car and motorcycle enthusiasts, not all of them started as young as Cristy Lee. Growing up at her dad's garage in Daytona Beach, Florida, Lee was pretty much born to ride. Her father began taking her on his dirt bike when she was just three years old!

Graduating from Harvard with a degree in psychology, Faye Hadley made a career out of being a licensed therapist for some time. In the end, she wasn't happy with her career path and her mother told her to put in her two weeks and follow her dreams. Hadley did just that, moving to Portland, Oregon!

Contrary to popular belief, Rachel De Barros didn't necessarily grow up with a love for cars. Her interest sparked after her father said she wouldn't get one until she learned how to take care of it -- i.e., changing the oil, swapping out tires, and doing regular tune-ups. Once she proved she could take care of a car, Rachel purchased a beat-up 1980s Oldsmobile Firenza. Working on the Oldsmobile sparked her love of mechanics and cars.

The gals of All Girls Garage are definitely car lovers and have no regrets about hosting the popular mechanic show. But that doesn't mean they didn't have other dreams before landing their reality television roles. In fact, Cristy Lee put her radio career on hold while Rachel De Barros put her business on the back burner in order to film. Bogi even gave up law school to pursue a career in cars.

When Faye Hadley first moved to San Antonio, Texas, she missed connecting with people. With some previous teaching experience under her belt, Hadley decided to educate people on why their cars act the way they do. Her classes took off, and soon she had a large enough clientele to open her own garage, Pistons and Pixiedust.

Before running her own garage, Bogi Lateiner was studying pre-law, women's studies, and politics in school. She really could have gone on to become a lawyer but decided to follow her true passion in life: cars. Bogi attended the Universal Technical Institute, becoming a mechanic and, eventually, opening her own garage.

Faye Hadley has had a slew of different jobs before landing her role as one of the AGG girls. One of her more impressive career paths was testing engines for the government while she was living in San Antonio, Texas. The job had her testing things such as EPA, fuel, oil, and coolant.

While other girls had to audition for a chance to be on All Girls Garage, Cristy Lee was fortunate enough to have a set of skills the network was very interested in utilizing. As an MC and broadcaster, Cristy was actually approached about the opportunity. There was no audition necessary for this host!

Moving between Arizona and New York, Bogi Lateniner worked as a BMW certified mechanic for six years. In each of the garages that hired her, Bogi was the only female mechanic. This sparked her interest in opening her own garage and catering to the education of women interested in careers in mechanics and car restoration.

