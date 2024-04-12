Here’s What These Places Looked Like Before They Were Abandoned

It's like they say: ashes to ashes, dust to dust. While some great monuments have stood the test of time, other places and buildings get left behind in history and fall apart away from the public eye.

Here are photos of past buildings and locations in their prime vs. now that they have been abandoned or put out of use.

BEFORE: It Was The Central Subway Stop

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pictured here are city councilmen taking the subway in New York City for the first time in 1904, coming in to stop at City Hall Station, which has not been in use since 1945.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: It's Used For Tours And Events ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Ramin Talaie / Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Now, the abandoned City Hall Station can only be accessed for special tours or during special events, such as the historical celebration pictured here. It also has been used to film scenes in period pieces, including Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: Ohio State Reformatory In Its Prime ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: ullstein bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Ohio State Reformatory was opened in 1896 in Mansfield. The prison held some of the country's most dangerous criminals, and at its peak in 1955, it held 5,235 inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: It's A Museum ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Adam Gray / Barcroft Media via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The prison officially closed in 1990 and now is a museum. Visitors can take guided tours, one of which is led by a past prisoner. The facility has also been used as a film set and is most famously seen in The Shawshank Redemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: The Astrodome Was The Stadium In Houston ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Tony Duffy / ALLSPORT via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Houston Astrodome opened in 1965, and it was the first domed multi-purpose stadium in the USA. The stadium hosted sports games, conferences, and was the home field for the Houston Astros and Houston Oilers.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: The Stadium Has Fallen Into Disrepair ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credi: Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT When the Oilers and the Astros moved to newer stadiums, the Astrodome became irrelevant. The last event was hosted in 2002 before the stadium closed. Now, the space is only used as a shelter in emergency situations, like hurricanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: Pripyat Was A Bustling City ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Prior to the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, Pripyat was a growing city in Soviet-controlled Ukraine. The city, which was founded in 1970, was built to help staff the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: The City Is A Ghostown ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The entire city had to evacuate following the Chernobyl Disaster and is still in the "exclusion zone." The threat of radiation poisoning is still too high for people to inhabit the area, and over the years, the city has been overgrown by nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: It Was A Beautiful Landmark In The City ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Donaldson Collection / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Michigan Central Station was opened in Detroit in 1913, and, at the time, it was the tallest railroad station in the world. The building was a testament to the thriving city which was growing with the auto industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: It's Worn Down And Overgrown ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Raymond Boyd / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The station was last actually used in 1988, and in the years following, it turned into a site for vandalism and theft. The building was scheduled for demolition in 2009 but was saved due to its historical significance. Ford Motors has since proposed a plan to restore it to its former glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: A Thriving Resort ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Eric Bard / Corbis via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel was one of many hotels located in the Borscht Belt, an area filled with summer resorts in upstate New York. They were a popular destination for Jewish citizens in New York City from the 1920s to the 1960s.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: Abandoned And Overgrown ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: John Moore / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The hotel closed in 1986, beginning an economic decline in the town of Liberty and surrounding Sullivan County, which the community has failed to reverse. The property, now in foreclosure, is considered abandoned.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: It Was A Fairly Popular Location For Researchers ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: US Navy / Interim Archives / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT These photos of tourists were taken on Deception Island, which is located in Antarctica. It was fought over by many countries for years (including Norway and Chile) and has fascinated whalers and scientific researchers since it was first inhabited in 1820.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: It's Been Left To The Penguins ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT After the active volcano on the island erupted in 1967 and again in 1969, the island and the bases on it were abandoned. Now, the main inhabitants of the island are penguins.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: They Were Military Forts During WWII ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: English Heritage / Heritage Images / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT Pictured here are the Maunsell Forts at Shivering Sands, Kent, England. They were constructed in 1943 to defend shipping lines and the port of London from enemy aircraft and V1 rockets during World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: They're Abandoned In The Water ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Marzena Grabczynska Lorenc / Bar / Barcroft Media via Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT While there were 265 men living in the forts at any given time during the war, they were fully abandoned in the 1950s, were used again as a radio headquarters in the '60s, and have since been abandoned to erode in the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: It Was One Of The Finest Prisons In The Country ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Bettmann / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The Eastern State Penitentiary located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was first opened in 1829. The institution used a radical (at the time) philosophy where prisoners were kept in strict isolation to encourage penitence. One famous inmate was Al Capone.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: It's Abandoned And Falling Apart ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Carol M. Highsmith / Buyenlarge / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT The building officially closed in 1971 and was completely abandoned. Now, it's a national landmark and used as a museum. Visitors can see the cells and learn about the methods used to inhumanely treat prisoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEFORE: The Islands Were Home For Some ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Photo Credit: Hulton Archive / Getty Images ADVERTISEMENT St. Kilda is a small archipelago located off the west coast of Scotland. The islands had been inhabited from early prehistory but were declining in population in the early 1900s due to malnutrition, disease, and isolation that plagued the inhabitants.

ADVERTISEMENT