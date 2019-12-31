Get Ready! Justin Bieber Preps YouTube Documentary Series ‘Seasons’

Justin Bieber had surprises lined up for several major holidays this month. The 25-year-old interrupted our regularly scheduled Christmas Eve programming to confirm his impending comeback. In the process he announced his new single “Yummy” drops January 3 and teased a slew of other information about an album, tour and docu-series. But that was just a warmup. Today (December 31) he shakes up New Year’s Eve by sharing a trailer for the documentary. Titled Seasons, it premieres on YouTube January 27.

And based on what we’re seeing so far, it covers a lot of ground. In particular, the project finds Justin opening up about what went on in his life over the last four years. That includes his cancelled Purpose Tour, recording the new album and getting married. “I’m excited. Just nervous a little bit,” the “10,000 Hours” crooner says. As an added bonus, we get an extended snippet of “Yummy,” which sounds like a serious bop. All things considered, Seasons is shaping up to be a must-see for fans of the hitmaker.

And it looks like there’s a couple weeks of episodes on the horizon. After premiering on January 27 at noon ET, the series will be updated every Monday and Wednesday. I’m going to guess that this will lead directly into the release of a new album, but we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the trailer and get a better idea of what is in store below.

