A New Era Begins: Justin Bieber Returns With “Yummy”

And he’s back! After almost a year of relentless teasing, Justin Bieber kicked off 2020 by launching his new era. Today (January 3) the 25-year-old joined the New Music Friday lineup with “Yummy.” The lead single to his long-awaited fifth album moves away from the pure pop of last year’s Ed Sheeran duet “I Don’t Care” or the country twang of his Dan + Shay collab “10,000 Hours.” Instead the crooner lays his voice over a smooth production courtesy of Kid Culture, Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota. The end result is a sensual bop tied together with an unfairly catchy chorus.

On it, Justin finds himself head over heels for a partner. “Yeah you got that yummy-yum. That yummy-yum,” he sings. Is it as clever or undeniable as Purpose tracks “Sorry” or “Love Yourself”? I’m not sure just yet. That being said, there’s no denying that the song has a way of getting inside your head after a single listen. And it’s bound to race up the charts in the coming weeks with the slew of promo that is coming. What’s on the way? That album, a tour and a YouTube docs-series. Oh yeah, we’re also getting the accompanying video Saturday (January 4). In the meantime, expect this to rack up some serious streams.

Give “Yummy” a listen and check out the delectable lyric video below. Be sure to keep an eye on this page. We’ll get it updated once the official video arrives, too.

