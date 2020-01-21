Alec Benjamin Announces Long-Awaited Debut LP ‘These Two Window’

Alec Benjamin racked up more than a billion streams with his 2018 mixtape, Narrated For You, and immediately got to work on an album. After building anticipation throughout 2019 with a series of stand-along singles and buzz tracks, the 25-year-old is finally ready to unleash it. He jumped on social media earlier today (January 21) to reveal the cover art and April 3 release date of These Two Windows. The tracklist is still under wraps, but it will include lead single “Demons” as well as “Mind Is A Prison” and “Must Have Been The Wind.”

If that wasn’t enough cause for excitement, the singer/songwriter also announced the These Two Windows Tour. It kicks off in Phoenix, AZ on April 15 and then crisscrosses North America for the next couple of months. Fan pre-sale begins on Wednesday (January 22) at 10am local time, while the Songkick pre-sale starts on Thursday (January 23) at 10am local time. Tickets then go on sale to the public on Friday. Check out the cover of These Two Windows below and find out more about Alec’s tour here.

Are you excited for Alec’s debut album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!