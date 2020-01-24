Demi Lovato Opens Up About Comeback Single “Anyone” With Zane Lowe

Demi Lovato will kickstart her musical comeback with a performance at the Grammys this weekend. Until now it’s been unclear what song the 27-year-old planned to perform when she took the stage. However, today (January 24), we’re learning a slew of information about it thanks to a new interview for New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. For starters, the song is called “Anyone.” In the chat, she revealed that it was written days before suffering from an alleged overdose in July of 2018.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” Demi told Zane. “And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think let’s help this girl?'” She added that her perception of the song changed following the events that took place. “I remember being in the hospital and listening to this song. And its as about a week after I had been in the hospital. I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking if there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this I want to sing this song.”

It sounds like we’re in for an emotional set come Sunday (January 26). Check out the full interview below to learn more. Demi also opens up about preparing for signing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl and teases plans for new solo music as well as a couple upcoming collabs.

Are you ready for “Anyone”? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!