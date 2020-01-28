Justin Bieber Announces 5th LP ‘Changes,’ Drops “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani

Justin Bieber surprised fans by announcing the title of his long-awaited fifth LP. Changes arrives on February 14 and is available to pre-order now. It contains lead single “Yummy,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 despite the superstar’s best efforts, and a new buzz track called “Get Me.” The latter features Kehlani and is a throwback to the R&B sound of Journals. It’s a surprisingly mellow mid-tempo jam that puts the focus squarely on the 25-year-old’s underrated vocals.

As expected, Justin will support the album with live shows. The Changes Tour kicks off in Seattle, Washington on May 14 and then stops in most major cities before winding up in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 14, but there are multiple pre-sale options for fans. (See all the dates and find about more about different tour bundles here). Oh, and Justin is also releasing a deluxe Target edition with different fold-out posters.

