Kelsea Ballerini Teases ‘Kelsea’ LP With Buzz Track “LA”

Country queen Kelsea Ballerini has unveiled the cover and release date of her third LP. The simply-titled Kelsea arrives on March 20 and is available to pre-order now. While the full tracklist is yet to be unveiled, the album will include rising hit “Homecoming Queen?” and a new buzz track called “LA.” The latter arrived on Friday (January 24) and details the “Miss Me More” hitmaker’s love/hate relationship with the City of Angels. She even put together a visual, which takes us on a jittery tour of her favorite spots.

“As I grow up, as a woman and an artist, I’ve felt myself changing my perspective, from my view on love and life, to how love and life make me feel,” Kelsea says of her new album. “Naturally that turns more personal, more therapeutic, and more rewarding. This album is honest, it’s country, it’s experimental, it’s fun, it’s introspective, and it’s 100 percent me. It’s the album that puts us on a first name basis.” See the cover of Kelsea below and her “LA” video at the bottom of the post.

Kelsea’s album cover:

Kelsea’s “la” video:

