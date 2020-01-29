New Marina & More On ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Soundtrack

The sequel to Netflix’s most-watched movie of 2018 (otherwise known as To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) arrives on February 12 and it comes with a quirky, pop-centric soundtrack. To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You finds Lara Jean and Peter still very much a couple, so it only makes sense that the music predominantly deals with matters of the heart. Capitol Records explores these themes with an interesting mix of underrated gems (CYN’s “I Can’t Believe” and Hey Violet’s “Better By Myself”) and new music.

Of the previously unheard tracks, pop fans will be most excited by the prospect of new Marina. She contributes a song called “About Love,” which marks her first release since Love + Fear. The soundtrack also includes new music from Norway’s Hanne Mjøen (“Honest”), Chaz Cardigan (“As I’ll Ever Be”), Bad Child (“Candy”) and The New Respects (“You Should Be Dancing”). Peruse the full tracklist below and watch a trailer for To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You at the bottom of the post. The album drops February 7.

To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack tracklist:

1. CYN – I Can’t Believe

2. Cayetana – Age Of Consent

3. Marina – About Love

4. ILLENIUM – Crashing (feat Bahari)

5. Ashe – Moral of the Story

6. OTR, Ukiyo – Midnight Sun

7. Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat

8. Bad Child – Candy (feat Ryan Chambers)

9. Ages and Ages – Way Back In

10. Chaz Cardigan – As I’ll Ever Be

11. Hanne Mjoen – Honest

12. Lola Marsh – You’re Mine

13. The New Respects – You Should Be Dancing

14. Hey Violet – Better by Myself

15. Gordi – Something Like This

