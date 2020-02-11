Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World Drop Stunning “Fall On Me” Video

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World finally got around to dropping a video for “Fall On Me.” And it turns out the awe-inspiring project was well-worth the months-long wait. Last year the hitmakers recorded an English-language cover of Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli’s timeless love song. Although it hasn’t yet recaptured the chart success of their first joint outing – 2013’s “Say Something” – it certainly proves they haven’t lost the magic touch. And the video, out today (February 11), will give it a promotional boost.

Directed by SE OH, the release is as simple and impactful as the song. In it AGBW members Ian Axel and Chad King stumble upon a wintery wonderland that is set up with a piano for them to perform. The seasons begin changing moments before Xtina comes in. Dressed in a stunning white dress, she serves vocals while surrounded by cherry blossoms in a now sun-dappled glen. If you ask me, it’s a tribute to a love that will weather all seasons. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to celebrate such a powerful message.

It will also hopefully be enough to help the song debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in the coming weeks. Give it a view below and let us know what you think.

