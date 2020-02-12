Camila Cabello & DaBaby Break The Rules In Blockbuster “My Oh My” Video

Camila Cabello sure knows how to make an impactful video. From the grandeur of “Havana” to the sophisticated simplicity of “Consequences,” the 22-year-old always comes through with an attention-grabbing visual. That’s particularly true of “My Oh My.” The pop star’s latest smash gets the full Dave Meyers treatment, which means elaborate set pieces, stylish costumes and special effects. The plot goes a little something like this: A good girl (who just happens to be a movie star) goes very bad… after meeting DaBaby.

Of course, there’s a lot more to it than that. Camila’s “My Oh My” is essentially about reclaiming your power. In the video, which is set in the golden age of Hollywood, she does this by rebelling against studio heads after being pigeonholed as the damsel in distress. DaBaby appreciates her particular brand of crazy and decides to showcase it in one of his own films. It all comes together effortlessly in the legendary music video director’s hands and is destined to propel “My Oh My” even higher up the charts. Watch below.

