Gracie Abrams Launches Into 2020 With Emo-Anthem “21”

Gracie Abrams established herself as one of the most captivating emerging voices in pop with a string of very, very good releases in 2019. And the 20-year-old clearly has even loftier ambitions for the new year. Today (February 21), she joins the New Music Friday lineup with “21.” Her first single since viral hit “Stay” is another stunner. Written alongside Sarah Aarons and produced by Joel Little, it finds the rising star recalibrating after a failed relationship. “I missed your 21st birthday,” she laments. “Almost tried to call you. Don’t know if I should.” If possible, the chorus is even more emo.

“I get a little bit alone sometimes, and I miss you again. I’ll be the love of your life inside your head,” she sings. Gracie opened up about the track in a press release. “Writing ‘21’ felt like a therapy session,” she said. “It was everything I needed to say but couldn’t really, before being in that room. Working with Joel and Sarah, all I really wanted to do was sit back and watch them as I think they’re two actual geniuses, but after ten minutes of talking it became apparent to me that they’re such geniuses because of how comfortable and open they make you feel. Once we started writing it just felt like every sentence we spoke made its way into the song.” Give “21” a listen below.

