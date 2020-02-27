Billy Raffoul Rolls Out Feel-Good “Without Falling In Love” Video

Billy Raffoul’s “Without Falling In Love” is one of first great guitar-pop songs of 2020. Co-produced with Alex Seguin, the sing-along track is about tripping into something a little more serious than originally intended. “I’m scared, maybe I might care a bit too much,” the 25-year-old croons in a verse. “It’s more than lust when I’m lying to my friends about where I’ve been.” Yep, he’s got it bad and admits as much on the chorus. “When I hear my name at the top of your lungs, I can’t pretend we’re only having fun,” Billy sings. “Without falling in love.”

The song’s feel-good factor is reflected in the video. “I’m a romantic at heart and wanted to show a lighter side of my sad song persona,” the “Acoustic” hitmaker says of the Jesse DeFlorio-directed visual (below). “Without Falling In Love” is the latest single from Billy’s upcoming A Few More Hours at YYZ EP, which drops on April 3. It also includes the pretty piano ballad “It’s A Beautiful Love.” If you like what you hear, you should get a ticket to one of his upcoming concerts. See all of Billy’s upcoming tour dates here.

