Double Release: Rebecca Black Returns With “Self Sabotage” & “Closer”

Rebecca Black will forever be known as the girl sitting in the back of that (obviously) not-moving car, celebrating “Friday” with her FRENS. And that’s ok. The singer’s 2011 viral hit is now widely acknowledged as a cult classic and she has released a steady of flow of good singles since then. Rebecca will add to her burgeoning discography tonight (March 12) with the release of two new songs — “Self Sabotage” and “Closer.” It’s always dangerous to infer too much from a cover, but the chic styling suggests a newfound sophistication.

“Self Sabotage” and “Closer” are the 22-year-old’s first releases of 2020. Rebecca was fairly prolific in 2019, delivering an electro-pop bop called “Anyway” as well as the mid-tempo “Sweetheart.” She also showcased her ever-improving vocals on the heartfelt ballad, “Do You.” The budding belter hasn’t released a larger body of work since 2017’s RE / BL, but hopefully that will change in 2020. Check out Rebecca’s announcement below.

