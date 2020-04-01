Troye Sivan Returns With Sweeping New Single “Take Yourself Home”

He’s back! Today Troye Sivan returns to the fold with “Take Yourself Home.” And the 24-year-old has clearly upped his skills since dropping the already very good Bloom in 2018. His latest is a sweeping anthem with a continuously morphing production courtesy of Oscar Görres. “I’m tired of the city. Scream if you’re with me. If I’m gonna die, let’s die somewhere pretty,” he sings over strings and a haunting choir on the opening lines. “If I’m gonna waste my time then it’s time to go. Take yourself home.” The beats-per-minute pick up before he moves into the second iteration of the chorus.

And the lush soundscape continues to surprise with a driving outro that’s perfectly tailored for the clubs. “‘Take Yourself Home’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Troye explained in a press release. “The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world.” He also opened up about how the song has taken on new meaning in the age of the coronavirus pandemic. “I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely.”

“Clearly that has happened for this song, with what is going on in the world right now.” Is this the lead single to Troye’s third album? Currently that’s unclear. However, I can only hope that there’s more material of a similar caliber on the way very soon. As it stands, I’m more excited than ever before to hear what Troye’s been working on. In the meantime press play on “Take Yourself Home” and check out the official lyric video (directed by Lanning Sally) below.

Do you love “Take Yourself Home”? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!