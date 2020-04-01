Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Go Viral For… Walking Slowly

I’ve seen a lot of dumb things go viral in my time on the frontlines of Stan Twitter, but this might just take the cake. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are trending worldwide for… walking slowly. No, seriously! A paparazzo captured footage of the cute couple going for a stroll in pandemic-appropriate attire (i.e. the clothes that you slept in) and people are taking issue with their pace, comparing them to extras from The Walking Dead and the supernatural entity in It Follows.

There’s literally nothing else to do apart from eat your feelings or ramble the streets aimlessly, so at least Shawn and Camila opted for the healthier option. If you’re at all interested in watching two human beings walking, you can check out the video below. In other (music-related) news, Camila has another smash hit on her hands with “My Oh My.” The DaBaby-assisted bop is sitting pretty at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is destined to climb higher with surging pop radio airplay. It might just be her next top 10 hit.

