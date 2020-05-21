Disclosure Reveals Tracklist & Release Date Of ‘ENERGY’

Disclosure officially kicks off their third album era with “ENERGY.” The title track of their long-awaited third LP (due August 28) juxtaposes Brazilian rhythms with quotes from hip-hop preacher Eric Thomas. “When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches,” the Lawrence brothers reveal. “This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record, that’s why it became the title track.”

In other words, if a song didn’t course through you like an electric shock, it didn’t make the album. (They started with 200 songs and ultimately narrowed it down to 11). As usual, Disclosure’s latest is jam-packed with features. Long-suffering Kelis fans will be happy to know that she lends her voice to ENERGY-opener “Watch Your Step,” which is her first new song in three years. Other notable collaborators include Common, slowthai, Kehlani and Syd. See the full tracklist below and get a blast of “ENERGY” at the bottom of the post.

Disclosure’s ENERGY tracklist:

1. Watch Your Step (Kelis)

2. Lavender (Channel Tres)

3. My High (Aminé, slowthai)

4. Who Knew? (Mick Jenkins)

5. Douha (Mali Mali) (Fatoumata Diawara)

6. Fractal (Interlude)

7. Ce N’est Pas (Blik Bassy)

8. ENERGY

9. Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10. Birthday (Kehlani, Syd)

11. Reverie (Common)

Listen to “ENERGY”:

