Kylie Minogue Launches Wine Range

May 24, 2020
Kylie Minogue deserves the Nobel Peace prize for keeping the gay community cool, calm and collected during the COVID-19 crisis. Not only is the Aussie pop icon recording (and self-engineering) an album in quarantine to lift our spirits, she has also just released her first wine to get us buzzed. Yes, fans spotted bottles of Kylie Minogue Rosé in UK supermarket Tesco selling for £9 (roughly $11). After a little more digging, an official wine website was unearthed with the simple message “coming soon.”

Given the lack of publicity, this would appear to be a soft launch to test the waters. Which is completely unnecessary. Even if it tastes like paint stripper, I will be buying in bulk. Anyway, check out the first appearance of Kylie Wine below and stay tuned for an official announcement. Before the end of the year we will be able to dance and drink the misery away all thanks to Kylie Ann Minogue. She really is a saint.

