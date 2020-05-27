Ellie Goulding Announces 4th Album ‘Brightest Blue’

The five-year wait for Ellie Goulding’s new album is almost over! The Brit fired up her social media accounts overnight to reveal the cover and tracklist of Brightest Blue (due July 17). The project will be split in two halves, Brightest Blue and EG.0. Ellie explains the key difference between the two in the press release. “[The first half] reflects my vulnerability… it acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are.”

As for Side B? “[That half] encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations,” the hitmaker reveals. “I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.” The album includes most of Ellie’s singles over the last two years from “Flux” to “Power.”

Brightest Blue will be released on CD, digital and double vinyl. There’s also an exclusive Target edition, which includes a different album cover and foldout poster. Additional formats including a limited-edition box set and cassette are available from Ellie’s online store. Peruse the full tracklist of the pop star’s long-awaited 4th LP below and pre-order your copy here.

Ellie’s Brightest Blue tracklist:

SIDE A – Brightest Blue

Start (ft. serpentwithfeet)

Power

How Deep Is Too Deep

Cyan

Love I’m Given

New Heights

Ode To Myself

Woman

Tides

Wine Drunk

Bleach

Flux

Brightest Blue

SIDE B – EG.0

Overture

Worry About Me (Feat. blackbear)

Slow Grenade (Feat.Lauv)

Close To Me (With Diplo) (Feat.Swae Lee)

Hate Me (With Juice WRLD)

Are you excited for Ellie’s new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!