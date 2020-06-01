Ricky Martin Releases Mellow ‘Pausa’ EP

Ricky Martin’s long-awaited 11th LP was originally going to be called Movimiento. He had a change of heart when the COVID-19 crisis hit and decided to split it into two halves — Pausa and Play. The first installment arrived on Saturday (May 30) and it is largely mellow and contemplative, while the second (due in September) is said to be more playful and upbeat. But back to Pausa. This is a case of all killer, no filler. The six-song set, which boasts multiple collaborations, is an eclectic delight.

The 48-year-old kicks off with “Simple,” a stripped-back tune featuring Sting, and then segues into “Recuerdo.” Ricky’s forlorn duet with Carla Morrison is a highlight, while the Pedro Capó-assisted “Cae de Una” is a gently melodic lament on heartbreak. The back half of the EP is equally stacked. “Quiéreme” introduces a little flamenco into the mix, “Tiburones” ranks as one of the enduring hitmaker’s best ballads (I also love the remix featuring Farruko) and “Cántalo” stands out as the only nod to reggaeton. Stream Pausa in full below.

Listen to Ricky’s Pausa EP:

Check out the “Tiburones” remix:

