Miley Cyrus Talks ‘Black Mirror’ & Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus recently sat down with Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast to talk about her Black Mirror episode. As expected, she felt a deep connection to (her character) Ashley O. “When Ashley wakes up from the coma and it’s totally traumatic, that was the day that I had lost my house in Malibu to the fires,” the 27-year-old reveals. “I was able to pull from that trauma and use that in the scene. There were times that I had to stop and just go outside and totally melt down.” That wasn’t the only parallel.

“It was just a really interesting time for me because so much was falling apart in my personal life, and it was the same thing that was happening in Ashley’s life,” Miley continues. “It gave me a lot to use.” The hitmaker then lists some of the artists she looked up to as a kid: “I had the most weird hodgepodge of Britney Spears, ‘NYSNC, Metallica and [Hilary Duff]. I had Joan Jett and Pat Benatar.” Britney covering Joan in Crossroads left a particularly deep impression on young Miley.

“You should’ve seen my face when Britney covered ‘I Love Rock ’n’ Roll’ in Crossroads,” the Bangerz queen remembers. “I melted down. That scene was the father, the son and the Holy Spirit all in one room. I actually lost my mind. That was worlds colliding beyond what I could have ever dreamed of.” You can listen to the entire podcast here.

Do you stan Ashley O? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!