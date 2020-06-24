Megan Thee Stallion Announces “Girls In The Hood”

It looks like Megan The Stallion’s blockbuster year is about to get even bigger. The rapper, who landed her first number one hit with “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, is rolling out a new single called “Girls In The Hood” on June 26. She kindly shared the cover art, which is an explosion of baby-pink fierceness, on social media. Given the staying power of “Savage” (it’s shaping up to be a Song Of The Summer contender), expectations for the followup are understandably high. Another smash would consolidate Meg’s place at the top of the female rap ladder.

It will also be interesting to see if “Girls In The Hood” comes with an album announcement. The breakout star has released a mixtape (2019’s Fever) and a handful of EPs including this year’s Suga, but we’re still waiting on a larger body of work. At this point, Megan could even pick and choose a collection of new songs and existing hits. Anything is possible in the streaming age. While we wait for more news on Thee Stallion’s next move, feast your eyes on her “Girls In The Hood” cover art below.

