Rina Sawayama Covers Lady Gaga’s “Dance In The Dark”

Rina Sawayama ranks as one of 2020’s breakout pop stars thanks to the magnificence of her critically-adored debut album, SAWAYAMA. Just don’t call her an overnight success. The Japanese/British singer has been working towards this breakthrough for the best part of a decade. She released her debut single way back in 2013 and followed it up with a self-titled EP in 2017. It wasn’t until Rina inked a deal with UK label Dirty Hit that everything fell into place and she started to get the attention she so rightfully deserves.

In addition to dropping one of the best albums of the year, the fashionista just released one of the best cover versions. Rina tackles Lady Gaga’s “Dance In The Dark” (one of the incredible cuts on The Fame Monster) for Spotify’s Pride 2020: Unlike Any Other initiative. Basically, artists were asked to cover gay anthems from the safety of their own home. And Rina rises to the occasion. She puts a dreamy spin on “Dance In The Dark,” injecting the song with a heady dose of melancholy. Listen to her version below.

