Foxes Switches It Up With Stripped-Back “Woman”

The return of Foxes is one of the few good things to happen in 2020. In May, the UK pop star returned with a bouncy bop called “Love Not Loving You” — her first new single in four years. She now follows it up with “Woman,” which is a stripped-back ballad about reclaiming your power. “I can feel your eyes in my direction, as though you got your claws upon my skin,” Louisa Rose Allen (her real name) sings in the opening verse. “Tell me how you deserve my affection, just because you’re in the place I’m in.”

She then demands equality on the chorus. “If everybody breathes then I know that I’m a person,” Foxes belts. “I’m human, I’m a woman.” What inspired the track? “There’s a lot of injustices in the world right now and I hope this single can be interpreted by any woman, in any situation, facing injustice, facing any situation that they know is wrong, and helps to stand up and say no to what isn’t right,” the Brit explains in the press release. Watch the moving animated video, which was directed by Gemma Green-Hope, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!