Vera Blue Bounces Back With Summery Bop “Lie To Me”

Australia’s Vera Blue (real name Celia Pavey) is becoming something of a dance-pop darling thanks to bops like “All The Pretty Girls” and “The Way You Love Me” as well as collaborations with a smattering of EDM heavyweights including Flume and Louis The Child. She now returns with a summery, new single called “Lie To Me.” Produced by brothers Andy Mak and Thom Mak, the 26-year-old’s latest is about the anxiety that accompanies falling in love. “My September skin starts to give in to a bitter taste,” Vera begins the song. “All the innocence, past sins and ink make it hard to shake.”

That takes us to the breezy chorus. “Would you lie to me? If I lie, would you lie?” she asks. “Say goodbye to me? When you’re there by my side?” Vera reveals the origins of the song in the press release. “When you go through a lot of emotional shit, you can’t imagine yourself in a new relationship,” the Aussie hitmaker explains. “Then you suddenly fall into one, and the fear and mistrust can be overwhelming: ‘Is this as amazing as it seems — or is it going to blow up in my face again?!'” Listen below.

