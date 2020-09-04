Jawsh 685 Teams Up With Lauv & Tyga For “Sweet & Sour”

New Zealand teenager Jawsh 685 arguably has the biggest viral hit of 2020. His original composition, “Laxed — Siren Beat,” went nuclear on TikTok and morphed into “Savage Love” when Jason Derulo took an interest. The summery bop immediately caught fire on Spotify (it has accumulated more than 350 million streams) and topped the charts in more than a dozen countries. Given that it’s currently sitting at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s highly likely that the US is next. So how do you follow up something that big? Drop another banger.

Jawsh joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup with “Sweet & Sour” featuring Lauv and Tyga. “Breaking my heart, I thought you were the one,” the “I Like Me Better” hitmaker begins the song over the Kiwi’s now-trademark island beats. “Your love is like candy rain, I’m standin’ with my tongue out.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “Sweet and sour there you go, always putting on a show,” Lauv croons. “But I always love the taste, so I can’t leave you alone.” Don’t be too surprised if this is another smash. Listen below.

