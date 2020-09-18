Whethan Teams Up With Oliver Tree For “Freefall”

Whethan has rolled out a steady stream of bangers since 2016. The rising EDM producer has been particularly busy in 2020, dropping five singles from his upcoming debut LP, FANTASY. They have all been very good, but “Freefall” — a collaboration with frequent collaborator Oliver Tree — is the best yet. “I’ll tell you something else, I’d help you something more than that,” the UGLY IS BEAUTIFUL hitmaker begins over Whethan’s fusion of rock and electronica. “But it’s still not anything, so here we go again.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus, which captures the gloominess of 2020 perfectly. “Watch out here I come, is there anyway you can help me out,” Oliver Tree sings over crashing synths. “I’m talking right here, watch me jump… I’m falling.” There aren’t enough downhearted dance anthems, so this is a nice addition to the canon. Other songs expected to appear on FANTASY include “Upside Down” featuring GroupLove and “So Good” featuring bülow. Listen to “Freefall” below.

