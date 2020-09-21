Sevyn Streeter Introduces Her Sophomore LP With “HMU”

Sevyn Drops 'Whatchusay' The R&B singer is back with a fiery new banger called 'Whatchusay.' MORE >>

Three years have passed since Sevyn Streeter dropped her debut album, Girl Disrupted, but the R&B singer is finally ready to embark on the next chapter. She returned on Friday (Septmber 18) with a sexy banger called “HMU,” which serves as the introduction to her sophomore LP. “You tell me no excuse ’cause I’m losin’ patience, you got my mind in two different places,” Sevyn begins the song over beats she co-produced with Smash David. “Just wanted you to come lay up and let you see me, no make up.”

That takes us to the catchy chorus. “Late night, hit me up,” the 34-year-old coos. “Tell the truth, I wanted to — this ain’t love, keep it cool.” The song is accompanied by Sevyn’s best video to date. In it, the “It Won’t Stop” hitmaker spends time with her man under stunning, purple-tinged lighting, hangs out at the beach and serves body in a little pool of water. It’s fun, sexy and elevates “HMU” to a whole new level. Get a taste for Sevyn’s new era by watching the stunning visual below.

