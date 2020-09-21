Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Announce 2-Part Collaboration “Pa’ Ti – Lonely”

Jennifer Lopez promised that new music was “just around the corner” and the ultimate triple threat is true to her word. She is releasing a two-part collaboration with Maluma called “Pa’ Ti — Lonely” on September 24. It’s unclear as yet if they are two separate songs with a connected video, or one song split in half. We’ll know soon enough. “My two song collaboration ‘Pa’ Ti — Lonely’ with Maluma is almost here,” J.Lo announced on social media. “Don’t miss the TikTok Live: Behind The Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST.”

Way back in June, Jennifer revealed that she was cooking up hits with Maluma. “It’s summertime and we’re cookin’ up something muy caliente,” she revealed, before giving more information in her Variety cover story. “He has a few songs in the film,” the pop icon said, referencing their upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. “The truth is that we had such a fun and natural chemistry that we wanted to do more after filming.” See Jenny’s announcement and get a preview of the sizzling visual clip below.

Are you excited for their collaborations? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!