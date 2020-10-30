Kylie Minogue Covers Troye Sivan’s “Cool”

We’re a week out for the arrival of Kylie Minogue’s DISCO, which is shaping up to be one of the pop icon’s very best albums. The singles — “Say Something,” “Magic” and “I Love It” (my favorite) — have been immaculate, and she has done as good a job at promoting them as is humanly possible in the dumpster fire that is 2020. Take the stunning live set Kylie performed as part of Apple Music’s At Home With franchise. The enduring hitmaker delivered gorgeous acoustic versions of DISCO’s first two singles and then threw in an unexpected cover.

Yes, Ms. Minogue surprised fans by belting out Troye Sivan’s “Cool” — a deep cut from the Aussie singer/songwriter’s 2015 opus, Blue Neighbourhood. It goes without saying that Kylie’s interpretation is achingly lovely. In her hands, the song becomes a bittersweet piano ballad with a heavy dose of nostalgia. If you’re as obsessed with the DISCO era as I am, don’t forget to buy a ticket to the 52-year-old’s Infinite Disco live extravaganza on November 7. In the meantime listen to her At Home With session below.

Kylie’s full At Home With session:

Kylie covers “Cool”:

Do you love Kylie’s version? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!