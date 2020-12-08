Victoria Justice Announces New Single “Treat Myself”

After a seven-year hiatus, Victoria Justice is returning to the pop scene on Friday (December 11) with a new single called “Treat Myself” (pre-order here). “I made a promise to you guys and to myself that I was going to release music in 2020,” the 27-year-old captioned the glamorous cover. “My hope was to complete a full musical project and have an album or EP to release, but of course 2020 has not exactly turned out as many of us planned. And instead of overthinking all of this, I just thought. F#%! it. I’m going to just put it out there.”

“I’ve written [and] recorded many songs over the past few years, but this one in particular has a message that I think is more important than ever to share now,” she continues. “I know that this year has been so hard for so many of us. We’ve been forced to spend more alone time than ever with ourselves. Which can on some days be a good thing, and other days not so good. That voice in our heads can tear us down, make us doubt ourselves [and] flat out lie to us. I wanted you guys to know that you’re not alone.”

“I hope you connect with this song in some way and I hope it can also empower you. It comes from the heart and I’m so excited to finally share something with you all… think of it as my gift to you, and a prelude to what will be much more music to come soon. Take it easy on yourselves, we’re all doing our best and we’re all going to get through this together. Love you all so much [and] words can never express the amount of gratitude I feel everyday to have your support.” See Victoria’s full announcement below.

