Gwen Stefani Nails First Live Performance Of “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani had quite an eventful Monday. She released her first non-country/festive tune in four years, promptly reached number one on iTunes and then performed “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” on The Voice. The latter was something of a triumph with elaborate, COVID-appropriate staging (the dancers were socially distanced on podiums) and the kind of swagger-filled, vocally accomplished display we have come to expect from Gwen. Most of all, it was a joy to see her embracing the sound that first made her a superstar in the ’90s.

After all, the flawless 51-year-old comes full circle with “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” — a banger that evokes the ska-pop of No Doubt. Co-written with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” is literally a reminder that the pop icon is still here and still as bad-ass as ever. “Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear,” Gwen begins the song. “Binge on my music for days, ’cause I’ve been here for years.” That takes us to the catchy chorus: “I’m not records on your shelf… let me reintroduce myself.”

Watch Gwen’s glamorous performance below.

