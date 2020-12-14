Kylie Minogue Will Perform On NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special

Despite the fact that the world has basically shut down, Kylie Minogue has still managed to get in more US promo for DISCO than her last three albums combined. Her latest coup? Joining the star-studded lineup of NBC’s New Year’s Eve special. The pop icon will perform — beamed in from London, I assume — on a bill that includes Gwen Stefani, Doja Cat, AJR, Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Sting, CNCO, Chloe x Halle, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls and Shirazee.

The special will be aired in Times Square, but this year, there will be no audience members waiting for the ball to drop. Instead, people are encouraged to watch the event from the safety of home. “Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021,” host Carson Daly says in a press release. “I’m excited… to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss the revelers who can’t attend live.”

