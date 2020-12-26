The 100 Best Pop Songs Of 2020

The music industry (live musicians and crew workers excepted) survived 2020 relatively unscathed. After some initial confusion in March, artists continued releasing songs and albums as per normal. In fact, many became more prolific during the pandemic than they were before it. The result was a particularly strong year for pop. Despite the doom and gloom of 2020, escapism was a major theme. Disco staged a major revival thanks to artists like Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus, while Taylor Swift brought Americana to the masses.

Remixes suddenly became big business in 2020 with the industry churning them out to take advantage of a chart loophole (all versions of a track count towards the Billboard Hot 100), the popularity of Latin music continued to grow and genre lines blurred more than ever before. Oh, and K-Pop conquered the world thanks to BTS and BLACKPINK. Those trends are reflected in my top 100 pop songs of 2020. Check them out below and listen to the full list at the bottom of the post. Please take the rankings with a grain of salt. The difference between 1 and 100 is negligible.

100. “Airtime” — Katie Melua

99. “Things We Do For Love” — Trevor Daniel

98. “Turbulence” — Ella Vos

97. “I Still Do” — Kiiara

96. “hideous” — mehro

95. “Goodlife” — Agnes

94. “Feels Like Me” — Gin Wigmore

93. “Therefore I Am” — Billie Eilish

92. “Gaslighter” — The Chicks

91. “Rockstar” — Mallrat

90. “In Your Eyes” — The Weeknd

89. “Loyal Brave True” — Christina Aguilera

88. “Do It” — Chloe x Halle

87. “The Difference” — Flume & Toro y Moi

86. “Love Looks Better” — Alicia Keys

85. “Scream Drive Faster” — LAUREL

84. “Caramelo” — Ozuna

83. “Life Of The Party” — Ingrid Andress

82. Say Something — Kylie Minogue

81. “Like It Is” — Kygo, Tyga & Zara Larsson

80. “Choke” — Royal & The Serpent

79. “Lasting Lover” — Sigala & James Arthur

78. “Malibu” — Kim Petras

77. “They Ain’t Ready” — Becky G

76. “New Angel” — Niall Horan

75. “Untergang” — JORIS

74. “Love Me Land” — Zara Larsson

73. “good guys” — Lany

72. “Genetics” — Meghan Trainor & Pussycat Dolls

71. “crowd” — Silver Sphere

70. “Spotlight” — Jessie Ware

69. “Head & Heart” — MNEK & Joel Corry

68. “Time Machine” — Elliphant

67. “Lento” — Lauren Jauregui & Rauw Alejandro

66. “Lie Like This” — Julia Michaels

65. “Easier” — CamelPhat & LOWES

64. “Distance” — Yebba

63. “And It Breaks My Heart” — LÉON

62. “Young & Sad” — Noah Cyrus

61. “eight” — IU & SUGA

60. “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” — Gwen Stefani

59. “24 Hours” — Georgia

58. “Crazy” — Kelly Rowland

57. “React” — Pussycat Dolls

56. “Last Great American Dynasty” — Taylor Swift

55. “Bitter” — FLETCHER & Kito

54. “Let’s Love” — David Guetta & Sia

53. “Somebody” — Dagny

52. “Chew On My Heart” — James Bay

51. “The Let Go” — Elle King

50. “kate’s not here” — girl in red

49. “GIRL LIKE ME” — Black Eyed Peas & Shakira

48. “Boyfriend” — Selena Gomez

47. “Mehr Davon” — LOTTE

46. “i finally understand” — Charli XCX

45. “Drinks” — CYN

44. “XS” — Rina Sawayama

43. “supercuts” — Jeremy Zucker

42. “Magic” — Kylie Minogue

41. “Caution” — The Killers

40. “Cry About It Later” — Katy Perry

39. “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” — J Balvin, Tainy & Dua Lipa

38. “Fear Of Being Alone” — Lennon Stella

37. “911” — Lady Gaga

36. “No Song Without You” — HONNE

35. “Spiritual Violence” — Annabel Jones

34. “Lie” — Sasha Sloan

33. “Damage Is Done” — Y2K & JoJo

32. “BLACK PARADE” — Beyoncé

31. “Save A Kiss” — Jessie Ware

30. “Me Gusta” — Shakira & Anuel AA

29. “I Know Alone” — Haim

28. “Dynamite” — BTS

27. “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” — Lana Del Rey

26. “Let Me Down” — Oliver Tree

25. “How It All Works Out” — Faouzia

24. “Easy” — Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves & Mark Ronson

23. “WAP” — Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

22. “Another One” — Sam Smith

21. “Lovesick Girls” — BLACKPINK

20. “Hawái” — Maluma

19. “Till There’s Nothing Left” — Cam

18. “Forever” — FLETCHER

17. “Bikini Porn” — Tove Lo

16. “For Sure” — Future Islands

15. “Swimming In The Stars” — Britney Spears

14. “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)” — Wallows

13. “Overkill” — Holly Humberstone

12. “The Chain” — Hayley Mary

11. “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

10. “Midnight Sky” — Miley Cyrus

9. “mirrorball” — Taylor Swift

8. “Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix)” — Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna

7. “On The Line” — San Cisco

6. “Vulnerable” — Selena Gomez

5. “Pink Pony Club” — Chappell Roan

4. “Dancefloor Darling” — Kylie Minogue

3. “Berlin” — Fenne Lily

2. “willow” (dancing witch remix) — Taylor Swift

1. “Savage Remix” — Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé

What was your favorite song of 2020? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!