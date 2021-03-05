Drake’s Scary Hours 2 EP Has Dropped Ahead Of His New Album

Drake might have delayed the release of his highly anticipated sixth album to a date to be determined, but that hasn’t stopped him from dropping hints of what’s to come. On March 5th, the rapper dropped his Scary Hours 2 EP, a collection of three new songs to help tide fans over.

And if history tells us anything, it’s that Certified Lover Boy can’t be too far away. Drake released the first Scary Hours EP in 2018, just a few short months before Scorpion came out.

As for why fans are getting an EP instead of a long play, the answer is likely this, “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Scary Hours 2 includes three new tracks: “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” It can be found anywhere you listen to streaming music! Are you going to give it a listen?