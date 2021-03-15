Naya Rivera Fans React To “In Memoriam” Snub At 2021 Grammy’s

Former “Glee” star Naya Rivera was left off the 63rd Grammy’s “In Memoriam” tribute and fans of the star are not happy. While Rivera was featured on the Grammy’s website “In Memoriam” section, which features more than 1,000 names, Rivera’s fans believe she deserved a more forward-facing send-off.

When Rivera’s “Glee” co-star, “Glee” Cory Monteith died in 2013, he was featured in the TV tribute, although his name was notably misspelled.

Not only was Rivera a former TV star on a music-based show, but she was also a two-time Grammy nominee who was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals during her work on “Glee.”

Rivera died by accidental drowning last summer. Rivera was 33-years-old at the time of her death.

Following last night’s “In Memoriam,” Rivera’s fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Twitter user Matthew Schmidt wrote: Maya Rivera was a singer, not just an actress. She was a two time Grammy nominee. Had a career that spanned more than two decades. She died saving her son’s life. The fact that the @RecordingAcad didn’t see fit to include her in the In Memoriam section is disgraceful. #GRAMMYs.

Some users were just outright disgusted by the snub.

Other fans chose to remind their followers of Rivera’s legacy as a philanthropist and activist.

This year’s “In Memoriam” segment was extended to almost a full 15-minutes due to an increasing death toll brought about partially by the ongoing pandemic. Notably included in the ceremony were Little Richard, John Prine, and Kenny Rogers.

She may have been snubbed by the Grammy’s “In Memoriam” but we’re going to take a moment to celebrate Naya Rivera’s most heroic moment. Following her death, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said “she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.”