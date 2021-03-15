Beyoncé Wore A Gravity Defying Mask At The 2021 Grammy’s And We’re Here For It

Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy Award on Sunday night, making her the most winning singer (male or female) of all time. While Bey’s 28th win set a new record among all singers, it was her gravity-defy mask that generated a lot of hilarious discussion online.

Beyoncé showed up to the award’s show in a black leather off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli Haute Couture minidress and black and gold earrings, also by Schiaparelli. In any other year, her dress and jewelry would have generated a bulk of the conversation about her appearance, but 2021 isn’t a normal year.

Attendees at the awards show were also asked to follow COVID guidelines, which included wearing a mask. Beyoncé complied by wearing a black strapless face mask.

The general consensus? Beyoncé is magic. But we already knew that.

How her mask staying on.. Beyonce is a wizard I swear https://t.co/lX9XcExi3q — Big Stimmy Jimmy🇦🇬🇻🇬 (@aandddami) March 15, 2021

We’re not going to say Beyoncé is a wizard, but we’re also not going to not say it.