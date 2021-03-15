It Runs In The Family: Blue Ivy Carter Won Her First Grammy Last Night

At nine-years-old, Blue Ivy Carter is the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy Award. The young star, and daughter of Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z, was given writing credit on the song “Brown Skin Girl.” The track won the award for Best Music Video, giving Blue Ivy the first award to stack on her soon-to-be-packed shelf.

The music video for “Brown Skin Girl” came out last summer and starred Kelly Rowland and Lupita Nyongo. The song premiered on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album, one of the most popular records of 2020.

The same night Blue Ivy Carter made Grammy History, so did her mother. Beyonce was nominated for nine awards on the night, and after winning one, becoming the most decorated solo artist in Grammy history.

The youngest Grammy winner ever was eight0year-old Leah Peasall. She took home her award in 2001.