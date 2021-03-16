No Rome, Charli XCX, And The 1975 Drop Debut Supergroup Track “Spinning”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are the only musicians getting into the supergroup business in 2021. No Rome, Charli XCX, and The 1975 are joining the fun with the aptly named No Rome, Charli XCX, and The 1975.

This month the new group released their first official track, along with a blissfully animated music video. Titled “Spinning,” the group’s whimsical music video can be seen here.

youtube.com/watch?v=ql4wn9M0fho

While the group is just releasing new music together now, they actually started collaborating all the way back in 2019. The frontman for The 1975 reached out to Charli XCX with a beat that she called, “a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!”

The pair then began sending ideas back and forth before No Rome officially became involved. How hyped are you on the new track and music video? Are you hungry for more?