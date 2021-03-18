Billie Eilish’s Signature Hair Is A Wig!

Billie Eilish made waves on March 17, when she seemed to reveal that her signature green and black hair is a wig. The video released on TikTok sees the young star teasing her collaboration with Rosalia before slightly pulling up her wig and breaking out laughing.

The next day, Eilish revealed a new platinum blonde look. The question we need to be answered now is how long Eilish has been wearing a wig? Did she always hide blonde hair under a black and green headpiece?

Speculation that Eilish’s hair could be fake actually started during the Grammys on Sunday. A video captured from the red carpet appeared to have her telling Megan Thee Stallion “I can’t take off my wig.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Eilish’s platinum new look?