Nick Jonas’ Spaceman Lands At No. 2 Behind… Rob Zombie?

Billboard released the numbers for their Top Album Sales chart for the week of March 27th, and a surprising artist came out on top. With powerhouse releases from Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas, would you have guessed that an aging heavy metal star would win the week?

Rob Zombie’s seventh solo studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, sold 26,000 copies, easily topping the chart. Spaceman, the highly anticipated album from Nick Jonas landed in second place, selling 16,000 copies.

Selena Gomez, who released her first Spanish language album, Revelacion, pulled up in third with 14,000 units sold. It is important to note that the Album Sales Chart only tracks traditional sales, which may have given the aging rocker an advantage.

The album was Rob Zombie’s first chart-topper, and seventh top ten debut. Nick Jonas has released four solo studio albums, none of which have reached the top spot on the album sales chart. Are you surprised by who Jonas came in second to?