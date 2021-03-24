Lana Del Rey Vows Revenge With Her Next Album

Lana Del Rey’s seventh studio album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, was released on March 19th and it won’t be the last we hear from the artist this year. After receiving backlash from Harper’s Bazaar, which accused the artist of cultural appropriation, Del Rey has vowed revenge with her next album.

And fans won’t have to wait too long for that revenge. Lana Del Rey plans to release her follow-up to Chemtrails of the Country Club on June 1st. The new album is titled Rock Candy Sweet, and “will continue to challenge those thoughts.”

Del Rey shared her feelings on Instagram and included a screen capture from the magazine. Harper’s Bazar’s Iman Sultan defended the publication, writing that Del Rey’s “defensive note was unnecessary.”

Not one to let a media outlet get the last laugh, Del Rey was quick to write back, “You’re right it would have been unnecessary if no one had significantly criticized everything about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge.”

Are you ready for the revenge of Lana Del Rey?