Justin Bieber Makes Hot 100 History With “Peaches”

Just when you thought Justin Bieber couldn’t break any more records, he does! On March 29, Billboard reported that the superstar became the first male solo artist to debut an album and song at the number one on the respective charts in the same week.

“Peaches” reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week of release, and the accompanying album, Justice, was the Billboard 200 album sales king. In Billboard history, only Taylor Swift and BTS have accomplished the same feat.

The track was streamed 30.6 million times during the week ad sold 16,000 downloads, easily topping the chart in its debut. Twelve million radio airplay audience impressions didn’t hurt either.

The debut ties Bieber with Drake for most number 1 debuts for a solo male artist with four. Watch the video for “Peaches” below!