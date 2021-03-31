Britney Spears Cried Over Her Hulu Documentary

On February 5th, FX on Hulu released the documentary Framing Britney Spears. The movie shined an intimate spotlight on the pop star who, after several failed attempts, remains under a conservatorship with her dad.

Nearly two months after the documentary’s release, Spears has opened up about the film on social media:

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness !!!!”

In 2008, Spears was first placed under her conservatorship after a heated dispute with Kevin Federline over custody of their children. As of 2021, Spears remains under the conservatorship, despite the best efforts of her lawyers and the public pressure of the #FreeBritney movement.