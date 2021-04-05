Rapper DMX In Grave Condition At A New York Hospital

DMX suffered a heart attack in early April 2021 that led him to be rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. The rapper is in grave condition at a New York hospital where his mother and fiancée have both visited him. His family organized a vigil to take place outside of White Plains Hospital, where hospital workers have already held a vigil on their own, dedicated to DMX. According to TMZ, the rapper is in poor health with a source reporting he has limited brain function and “it does not look good”.

DMX released his first album in 1998, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, which sold 251,000 copies in the first week. He’s also appeared in several films, including Romeo Must Die and Last Hour. He has admitted to using drugs from a young age and the cause of the heart attack was due to a drug overdose.