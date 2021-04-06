Musical artist Demi Lovato has been on a rollercoaster of emotions for years, as she privately dealt with her demons. Then she made the brave decision to open up her life like a book to her fans and whoever cared to watch. Directed by Michael D. Ratner, Lovato sat for a four-part YouTube originals docuseries that first aired on March 23, 2021. Since spilling her soul in front of the camera, Lovato says the experience has been very healing, and she wanted to continue to share her experience with fans for her music video.

Again, she tapped Ratner to film the music video for “Dancing With The Devil”, the title track on her Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over album. She told Billboard, “I wanted to give it just a slight artistic approach to telling this story, as opposed to a documentary, which was very, very literal and fact-based.” Lovato brought raw emotion to the set and said, “I started to get a bit of a migraine because I cried so hard. But it was so therapeutic. I literally felt like I lost 100 pounds of shame that I didn’t know had stuck with me in that incident.”