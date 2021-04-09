Netflix Picks Up Kanye West Documentary Covering Past 21 Years Of Career

Did anyone ask for a Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making? No, except perhaps Instagram user Yeezyeasy619 in the comments of a post from some Kanye fan page because “no cap he’s the goat.”

Millions will undoubtedly tune in to see the behind-the-scenes footage from all of the dynamic moments spanning West’s career, even if they don’t know the name of his first studio album. According to Variety, “The series is said to include never-before-seen footage of West, and will cover his career in music and fashion, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother, Donda West.”

You couldn’t have forgotten when the College Dropout rapper froze viewers everywhere when he boldly stated, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” on live television. That’s only one of the wild bits you will have access to in this never-before-seen footage.

Throughout history, it’s hard to say that there’s been a more lively character in the space of Hip-Hop. 2Pac might be the only other that was able to stir up so much controversy (even if highly negative) and still remained loved by many. As polarizing as West is, he’s crafted a career from sheer creativity and an undying belief in himself. It’s difficult not to be at least intrigued.