Kid Cudi Paid Tribute To Kurt Cobain On SNL In A Floral Dress

Over the weekend, Kid Cudi was lucky enough to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The episode was hosted by Carey Mulligan, a front runner for Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in Promising Young Woman.

More notably, the episode fell on the same week that grunge rock pioneer Kurt Cobain took his own life in 1994. One year before the tragic incident, Cobain made waves when he wore a floral patterned dress on the cover of People.

After paying tribute to Cobain by wearing a floral dress while performing on SNL, Kid Cudi is now making waves of his own. On social media after the performance he wrote:

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece.” Cudi also wrote that he was planning to start a fashion collection with Off White that would include his now-famous dress. Watch the video of his performance below!